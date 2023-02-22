6 First Alert Weather updates: Drizzle makes for icy evening commute in Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roads in the Omaha-metro area were getting slick Wednesday afternoon, particularly in western Iowa.

Drizzle through the afternoon was expected to turn into an icy evening commute as colder conditions roll in.

Authorities were responding to several accidents, particularly on interstates through Omaha, starting around 1 p.m.

The 6 First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday morning.

FORECAST: Spotty wintry mix on a chilly Wednesday
UPDATES: Closings & cancellations

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

