6 First Alert Weather updates: Drizzle makes for icy evening commute in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roads in the Omaha-metro area were getting slick Wednesday afternoon, particularly in western Iowa.

Drizzle through the afternoon was expected to turn into an icy evening commute as colder conditions roll in.

Authorities were responding to several accidents, particularly on interstates through Omaha, starting around 1 p.m.

The 6 First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

