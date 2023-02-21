Wahoo man dies in single-vehicle crash near Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wahoo man died in a single-vehicle crash east of Cedar Bluffs Monday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, a black Chevrolet 1500 pickup was headed north on Highway 109 when it left the road, went through a ditch and then became airborne over County Road X. It then struck a tree on private property before flipping and coming to a stop north of the roadway.

36-year-old Jedd Lofgren of Wahoo was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was ejected. Lofgren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saunders County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue at the scene.

