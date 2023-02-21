Tuesday Feb. 21 COVID-19 update: Wastewater data shows cases up around Omaha, surrounding counties

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday; that summary includes numbers that are also posted on the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

DEATHS: The COVID-19 death toll stands at 334 Sarpy County residents and 52 Cass County residents. In early January, the COVID-19 death tolls were at 322 people in Sarpy County and 48 in Cass County.

CASES: The health department data showed 191 active cases in the past week in Sarpy County and 22 in Cass County. CDC data was showing 91 active cases as of Wednesday in Sarpy County and 22 in Cass County, compared to 108 and eight last week, respectively.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the CDC both reported a case rate of 48.6 per 100,000 people in Sarpy County and 83.8 in Cass County.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department was reporting 10.9% COVID-19 positivity among 579 tests in Sarpy County, compared to 13.1% a week earlier; and 20.9% among 118 tests in Cass County, compared to 12.1% a week prior.

The CDC COVID data tracker is still showing “low” community levels for both Sarpy and Cass counties. According to data through Thursday, the positivity rate for Sarpy County is 10.9% among 759 tests, compared to 12.4% reported among 524 tests about a week ago; and 20.9% in Cass County among 118 tests, compared to 20% among 61 tests the week prior.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 57.7 cases for Sarpy County, compared to 44.9 a week ago; and 30.5 cases for Cass County, compared to 45.7 cases reported last week.

WASTEWATER DATA: CDC wastewater surveillance data posted at 4:30 p.m. Friday was indicating that 72.2% of recent samples collected in Sarpy County had found detectable virus levels, compared to 61.8% about a week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass health department was reporting 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week in Sarpy County and one in Cass County. The CDC shows the same hospitalization numbers. The new admissions per 100,000 people in the past seven days was at 4.5 for both counties, compared to 5.2 in Sarpy and 3.3 in Cass County about a week ago. CDC data showed those rates as 5.5 in both counties.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: COVID-19 patients accounted for 3.7% of patients in Sarpy and Cass counties, compared to 4.2% reported last week for Sarpy County and 3.9% in Cass County. COVID-19 hospitalizations currently account for 2% of staffed ICU beds in Sarpy and Cass counties, compared to 1.1% reported in both counties last week.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates remained at 69.5% in Sarpy County and 64.6% in Cass County in the past week. The CDC also added booster vaccination data showing 18.9% of Sarpy County residents and 18% of Cass County residents had received the bivalent booster.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Here’s the latest data reported by the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

CASES: This week, the tracker was reporting that for the week ending Wednesday, there were 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County, compared to 44 cases reported about a week ago; seven cases in Saunders County, compared to five about a week ago; and 17 cases in Washington County, compared to four reported about a weeks ago.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 62.9 for Dodge County, compared to 46.7 reported about a week ago; 32.4 cases for Saunders County, compared to 23.2 a week ago; and 82 cases for Washington County, compared to 19.3 cases a week ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC data shows “low” community levels for all three counties. According to the data, the positivity rate as of about a week ago was at 7.1% for Dodge County among 187 tests, compared to 8.7% about a week ago among 176 tests; 13% in Saunders County among 29 tests, compared to 16.7% about a week ago among 30 tests; and 14.1% for Washington County among 79 tests, compared to 8.5% about a week ago among 55 tests.

WASTEWATER DATA: CDC wastewater data posted at 2:55 p.m. Friday was indicating that 63.2% of recent samples collected in Dodge County had detectable virus levels, compared to 56.2% reported about a week ago; and 26.5% of samples in Saunders County, compared to 10% reported last week. No wastewater data is available for Washington County.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC was still reporting two new COVID-19 hospitalizations for Dodge County for the week ending Wednesday, amounting to 5.5 admissions per 100,000 people; and one each in Saunders and Washington counties, which also amounted to 5.5 admissions per 100,000 people.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: In all three counties, COVID-19 patients accounted for 3.7% of new admissions, compared to 3.9% reported the week prior; and 2% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients, compared to 2.2% the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates nudged up to 56.1% in Dodge County; but remained at 55% in Saunders County and 58.1% in Washington County.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays. As Monday was a holiday, that report was issued on Tuesday.

DEATHS: DCHD reported Tuesday that two COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in recent days.

“A man over 65 and a woman over 85 have died. Both had been vaccinated, but their current vaccination status is not known,” the report states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,284 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Tuesday that 227 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Monday’s report. A year ago, DCHD was reporting 257 new cases.

The most recent case numbers raised the seven-day average from 54 cases to 61. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 67.8 cases as of Monday, compared to 66.7 cases recorded Thursday.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 147.6 cases per 100,000 people after a pandemic record-high of 2,023.9 cases recorded about a month prior, which caused the health director to implement a mask mandate in Omaha.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 180,539 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending Saturday, Feb. 18, was 95 cases, compared to 81 reported two weeks prior.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD dashboard on Monday indicated the community level remained at “low.”

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate increased from an adjusted 11.6% to 12.1% as of Saturday, compared to 10.3% about a month ago. That percentage comes from a total of 3,235 tests processed, compared to 3,515 a week ago but still significantly fewer than the more than 8,000 tests performed in mid-December.

About two months ago, local positivity was calculated at 18.2%. About a year ago, it was 10.6%.

WASTEWATER DATA: As of Friday, CDC wastewater surveillance data indicated the virus level in Douglas County was at 80.4%, based on population, compared to 71% reported about two weeks ago. The data has been trending upward since Jan. 12 after it had been declining in the weeks prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Monday, area hospitals were caring for 106 COVID-19 patients, compared to 95 reported Thursday. Of the current patients, seven were in ICUs, compared to 11 reported Thursday; and three patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, three adult patients were awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 260 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Monday, hospitals were 79% full with 375 beds available, compared to 259 reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 82% full with 53 beds available, compared to 21 reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 77% full with still nine beds available.

A year ago, local hospitals were 85% full with 219 beds available; ICUs were 82% full with 53 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 91% full with 12 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The DCHD dashboard showed a slight change in vaccination data. To date, 10,871 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 10.1% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups remained mostly static: 69% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 62.2% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 43% are vaccinated; and 70.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS

Retail pharmacies

Vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Medicine Man Pharmacy | Sam’s Club | ViaRx | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department has a list of all available COVID-19 vaccination clinics on its website. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAYS

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – Primary & bivalent doses for ages 6 months and older; flu vaccinations also available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for ages 5 and older at the following clinics:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccinations for its patients via Children’s Connect Health Portal.

“Families of non-Children’s patients can schedule by calling 402-955-SHOT,” according to the hospital’s website.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, Pfizer vaccinations will be available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at , located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Durham Outpatient Center, located at , located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends

Novavax vaccinations are available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Lauritzen Outpatient Center , located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

UNL Health Center, located at 550 N. 19th St. in Lincoln, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon

Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 6-12 are available at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics periodically on Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18. The church also distributes at-home test kits.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus is located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish regular vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, pediatric and infant doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

The health department offers immunization clinics at Midlands Medical Building One, located at 11109 S 84th St, Suite 1820, in Papillion, NE 68046

4-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month

9 a.m.-noon on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of the month

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department no longer hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics, instead urging residents to receive their shots at area pharmacies.

Free take-home test kits are available at:

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

All Care Health Center, located at 902 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs

Super Saver Pharmacy, located at 1411 N Broadway in Council Bluffs

CHI Health Clinics

Methodist Health Clinics

Avoca Journal-Herald Newspaper

City Halls in Carson, Carter Lake, Macedonia, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, and Walnut

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccinations during its regular walk-in clinic hours. While the health department does have access to Pfizer and Moderna doses, it’s recommended that you call ahead to make sure they have a current stock of the vaccine formula you’re looking for.

The health department suggests you print and fill out paperwork ahead of your arrival.

Vaccinations are offered during the following Fremont clinic hours at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-6:30 p.m. Thursdays

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays

The Three Rivers clinic, located at 1320 E. 31st St. across from Lake Wanahoo, is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

