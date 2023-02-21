Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more mild day before active weather moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with temperatures in the 20s today but we should be able to make a run at 50 degrees. That will happen with more clouds than yesterday, especially this morning.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The south wind will help out with the warming too. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible into the afternoon.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Clouds will fill back in overnight tonight leading to a much colder stretch of weather for the rest of the week. That will set the stage for a busier stretch of weather for us all. Chances of a wintry mix of precipitation will move through the area into the afternoon and evening as temperatures hover near and just above 32 Wednesday.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Precip Chances (WOWT)

Overall I expect us to stay just warm enough in the metro to avoid anything but isolated slick spots during the day. Later on after sunset we’ll notice temperatures drop steadily as colder air moves in, especially after midnight. That is when a couple brief bouts of sleet or snow will move through and try to coat the road. That is when the Omaha metro would see the bulk of the snow in this forecast.

Metro Snow (WOWT)

Heavier amounts are likely north of the metro with 2-5″ possible for all viewers north of town. This coating of snow plus falling temps and gusts north winds up to 40 mph will leading to slick and slow morning drive Thursday. That is why I’ve made Thursday morning a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Find out more about that here.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.