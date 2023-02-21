Portion of south Omaha street to close for 6 months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Part of Q Street will close for several months.

According to Omaha Public Works, beginning Monday, Feb. 27, Q Street from South 61st to 72nd Streets will be closed.

The closure is near a handful of businesses, including Horsemen’s Park and Fun-Plex.

Public Works says the closure is for street improvements and will last for six months.

