Omaha teen accused in accidental shooting death sentenced to probation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 19-year-old accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend has been sentenced to probation.

Blake Miller pleaded no contest to manslaughter in December. He was in Douglas County District Court Tuesday for his sentencing and was given 48 months probation.

Blake Miller, 18 at the time of the incident (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Miller, who was 18 years old at the time of the shooting in March 2022, allegedly pointed a rifle at 18-year-old Tanner Farrell and pulled the trigger thinking it was unloaded. Prosecutors say Miller and his friends were in his house drinking.

Farrell was taken to Bergan Mercy by medics and later died from his injuries. Farrell was a senior and baseball player at Ralston High School.

