Millard West’s Noah Blair overcomes a serious car accident on the way to back-to-back state championships

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Noah Blair was on a mission to repeat as a state champion. A few weeks ago on an off day at Millard West he wasn’t interested in taking the scheduled break. Off days weren’t what he was looking for and on the way home that night after training at 180th and Pacific he stopped at a red light. Once it turned green he pulled forward into the intersection and was hit by a drunk driver on the left front of his car. He suffered whiplash among other minor injuries plus a likely concussion. Not exactly an ideal situation with the state championship only weeks away.

The mental toll though was worse than the injuries. The thought of what could have been if he was just a little bit farther into the intersection and the collision happened at his driver’s side door. The other car was traveling at least 50 miles per hour.

Despite all that working against him the junior still won back-to-back state championships over the weekend at CHI Health Center, capping off a very emotional challenging stretch.

