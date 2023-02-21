#IMOMSOHARD: Ladies’ Night is coming to the Lied Center

Nebraska natives Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley bring their smash comedy tour back to Lincoln on Saturday, June 24
#IMOMSOHARD began as a web-series by real-life best friends, comedians and moms Kristin Hensley...
#IMOMSOHARD began as a web-series by real-life best friends, comedians and moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, sparking an online community of 2 million followers.
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - #IMOMSOHARD is coming back to Nebraska.

#IMOMSOHARD began as a web-series by real-life best friends, comedians and moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, sparking an online community of 2 million followers. The videos have received nearly 300 million views worldwide in just five years.

Hensley and Smedley will bring their comedy tour back to Lincoln on Saturday, June 24.

Hensley and Smedley are based in Los Angeles, though the pair were originally from Nebraska. Hensley is from Central City and graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Smedley is from Bellevue and went to Nebraska Wesleyan University.

The comedians have sold-out two national tours, written a New York Times Best Selling autobiographical book and children’s book with Harper Collins, began hosting a comedy podcast, landed branded deals with Fortune 100 companies and taped a standup comedy special for Amazon Prime Video, launching the network’s first standup comedy platform. The web-series has since been nabbed for development by Warner Brothers TV.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. There will be a Friends of Lied pre-sale on Feb. 23. VIP Packages that include meet-and-greets will be available.

