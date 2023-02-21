Federal judge denies Omaha request for new trial in discrimination lawsuit

Judge awards Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez nearly $300,000 more
A federal court jury has ruled in favor of a former Omaha police captain.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another win for an Omaha Police captain in her discrimination lawsuit against the city.

Tuesday, a federal judge denied the city’s request for a new trial. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez said the Omaha Police chief passed over her twice for a promotion.

The chief said it was based on her poor performance.

In September, a federal jury sided with her and awarded $680,000 in lost wages, saying she had been the target of retaliatory discrimination.

As part of the latest ruling, the federal judge also ordered the city to pay $280,000 in legal fees.

