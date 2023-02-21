Eyeglass World sustains $75,000 in damage after crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck an eyeglass business Monday night.
Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima ran a traffic light and struck a southbound GMC Acadia in the intersection of 56th and O Streets.
The initial crash caused the Nissan to hit another vehicle, a Honda CRV, that was stopped at the traffic light.
After striking the Honda, the Nissan continued off the road and struck the front of Eyeglass World on North 56th and O Streets.
Police said Eyeglass World sustained around $75,000 in damage.
The Nissan driver was cited for violating the traffic signal.
Both the Nissan driver and Acadia driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.