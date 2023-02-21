Eyeglass World sustains $75,000 in damage after crash

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck an eyeglass business Monday night.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima ran a traffic light and struck a southbound GMC Acadia in the intersection of 56th and O Streets.

The initial crash caused the Nissan to hit another vehicle, a Honda CRV, that was stopped at the traffic light.

After striking the Honda, the Nissan continued off the road and struck the front of Eyeglass World on North 56th and O Streets.

Police said Eyeglass World sustained around $75,000 in damage.

The Nissan driver was cited for violating the traffic signal.

Both the Nissan driver and Acadia driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.(LNK Scanner)
Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.(LNK Scanner)
Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.(LNK Scanner)
Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck Eyeglass World Monday night.(LNK Scanner)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
1 killed in West Omaha single-car crash, victim identified
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive

Latest News

First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive
The man accused of fatally shooting his friend at a party was sentenced to probation Tuesday.
BREAKING: Man sentenced to probation for shooting death of friend
The mother of missing boy Ryan Larsen wants a death certificate for him from a Sarpy County...
BREAKING: Mother of Ryan Larsen wants death certificate for missing boy
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg