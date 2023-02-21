Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another mild day ahead of our next storm

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild start to the work week, changes are on the way! Tuesday will be another mild day with a start near the mid 20s and a climb to a high of 50 in the Metro. The day comes with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy S winds that help us to warm up.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

A system passes to our N and we’ll stay dry region-wide, but N of the Metro cloudier skies will keep highs in the low to mid 40s . Our next storm arrives Wednesday and likely brings the worst travel impacts late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

On the roads
On the roads(wowt)

We’ll start out with rain mainly SE Wednesday AM with snow off to the N... this closes in on the Metro through the day and we’ll see a change to a wintry mix/sleet/ice Wednesday afternoon and evening... to the NW of the Metro we’ll be colder and see a snow for most of the system’s life.

Wed 3PM
Wed 3PM(wowt)
Thu 2 AM
Thu 2 AM(wowt)

Overnight into Thursday AM we’ll change to all snow for the Metro with an early exit likely around the AM commute. This leaves behind up to 2″ for the Metro but with a wintry mix/ice possible before the change to snow it could be very slick by the morning drive. To the NW where we see an early chance for snow we will high up to 8″ possible.

Thu 7 AM
Thu 7 AM(wowt)
Snow potential
Snow potential(wowt)

Friday is another cold day with the chance for returning snow showers before we rebound over the weekend.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

