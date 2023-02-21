An inside look at the Joslyn Art Museum expansion

The expanded Joslyn is expected to open sometime next year.
The Joslyn Art Museum is expanding
By Bella Caracta
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 2021, renderings of the Joslyn Art Museum expansion depicted a sweeping glass building juxtaposed to the historic pink marble Joslyn Memorial Building and attached to the Scott Pavilion.

In May of 2022, the museum closed to the public so work could get underway.

Nine months later, the project is right on track to finish as anticipated, by the middle of next year.

6 News got an exclusive look at the construction site.

“This is really an incredibly exciting moment for the Joslyn Art Museum. Right now, we’re in the midst of it,” said Jack Becker, executive director of the Joslyn Art Museum. “You really get a sense of the shape of the building. It will be enclosed over the next few months. There’ll be glass on the first floor. You’ll be getting to see the landscape take shape later this year. But you know, it’s really coming to life.”

Right now, about 70 people are doing everything from moving dirt to hanging drywall.

Just beyond the framework lies the beginnings of a new atrium lobby that will house a museum shop and community space.

The expansion will accommodate a growing collection of permanent art, including 50 new pieces of contemporary work that the executive director says will take the museum to an international level.

“They’re going to see new art, familiar works of art that have been re-installed in a new way. Additional classrooms, more public space, a revitalized landscape, incredible gardens,” said Becker.

6 News also went inside one of the new classrooms under construction, which will expand the museum’s teaching capacity from two rooms to four.

They’re also taking the opportunity to revamp existing features, such as modernizing spaces in the original 1931 building and the 1994 pavilion.

When the new building opens next year it will be named for Rhonda and Howard Hawks of The Hawks Foundation, an Omaha-based nonprofit.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
1 killed in West Omaha single-car crash, victim identified
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive

Latest News

UNO's Center for Afghan Studies is celebrating 50 years of educating and preserving Afghan...
UNO’s Center for Afghan Studies commemorates 50 years, despite Taliban control
UNO's Center for Afghan Studies is celebrating 50 years of educating and preserving Afghan...
UNO's Center for Afghan Studies celebrates 50 years
Two Korean War veterans reunited after seven decades apart -- and died within days of each...
Two Korea War vets reunite after seven decades apart, die within days of each other
Construction has officially begun on Mutual of Omaha's new headquarters, set to open in 2026.
Closures begin for Mutual of Omaha tower construction