8 severed cow heads found in dumpster

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – More than half a dozen severed cow heads were found illegally thrown in a dumpster over the weekend, according to authorities in Tennessee.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday of a large number of cow heads seen in a Solid Waste dumpster.

A nearby resident told deputies he heard dumping noises around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the eight cows appear to be a Charolais mixed breed, each with tags in their ears and tongues cut out.

Deputies further explained the heads appeared to have been severed with a chainsaw.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for more information regarding this illegal dumping of animal parts.

