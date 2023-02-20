Traffic changes in downtown Omaha as crews begin construction on skyscraper

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready to follow the signs and dodge the orange barrels for at least three years if you have to drive around downtown Omaha.

Work crews are moving traffic to make way for the construction project that will change Omaha’s skyline.

The construction of the 677-foot Mutual of Omaha tower will be a big change for a lot of people.

Some of the businesses in the area have been in a construction zone for years.

There was the total redevelopment of the Gene Leahy Mall, then the demolition of the downtown library and now work crews are shutting down 14th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets.

There will be lanes of downtown streets closed and traffic will be detoured. Even bike riders and pedestrians will have to go another way. And if you work downtown around the construction zone, get ready for a change.

“Driving has been like the biggest challenge,” said Kelly Paulson who works downtown. “We already have one-way roads, they’re blocking them all off, so trying to get around and things like that even walking. Cause you can see they’ve shut off all of the sidewalks and things like that, so just trying to maneuver.”

Harrison Marsh also works downtown and says the work on the tower is slowing down needed work at his place of employment.

“Honestly the contract that they have is stopping us being able to do lay critical infrastructure work that we have to do,” Marsh said. “It’s blocking off our loading dock, it’s just creating a lot more headaches than I think it’s going to be worth.”

Parking will also be an issue. The east parking lane on 15th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets will be closed, and that could create problems for some.

“I’m expecting it will be, cause the parking garage we use is the one right over there and I mean they’re moving equipment at all times. “I get in around 6:30 so it’s not going to be too bad for me, but leaving out is going to be a nightmare.”

Some people who work downtown believe the biggest issue could be the noise that comes with constructing a 677-foot skyscraper.

“The noise is going to be, I mean I can work from home if it gets too bad thankfully, but I think the noise is really going to hamper a lot of what we’ve got going on.”

“I guess it might be a safe time to put in an earbud and do my best to work through it.”

Expect to deal with the construction and the traffic changes for at least three years as project managers expect the Mutual tower to be complete in 2026.

