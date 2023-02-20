Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Monday will be the best weather day of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting in the 20s and 30s this morning setting the stage for what will be the warmest and best weather day of the week. Highs end up in the 50s this afternoon as the wind switches from south to west to round out the day.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(wowt)

Those winds could gust as high as 25 mph this afternoon once they become west later on this afternoon.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

A few more clouds and some slightly cooler air move in on Tuesday with a highs in the 40s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds fill in on Wednesday leading to increasing chances of rain and drizzle into the afternoon as temperatures hover just above 32 in the mid 30s. As the temperature drops near and after sunset, we’ll see some sleet and freezing rain develop overnight and eventually snow. All of that will fall before the Thursday morning drive leading to slick roads. I’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of that slick morning drive along with falling temps and gusty northwest wind up to 40 mph. Keep an eye on the forecast as this is likely to be large storm with wide reaching impacts.

6 First Alert
6 First Alert(WOWT)

