Omaha Open Door Mission gives baby supplies to new mothers in need

A local organization hosts a "baby shower" event and gives items to new mothers
By Erin Hartley
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Expecting moms are getting some much-needed supplies for their new babies.

It’s all thanks to the baby shower put on by Open Door Mission.

Through wish lists and donations, all collected items are going to moms experiencing homelessness on their campus and to any new moms who come into the shelter within the next year.

This is the first time the baby shower is back in person since COVID hit.

”At any given time, 50% of our women and children are victims of domestic violence,” said President and CEO of Open Door Mission Candace Gregory. “So oftentimes they’re just coming with the clothes on their back. They don’t have their baby’s car seats, they don’t have their formula, they don’t have a onesie or just the items that they need to support their children, and oftentimes a woman will go back to their abuser because they cannot support their children.”

The shower received over $100,000 worth of donations.

