Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who allegedly went missing from a facility in Lincoln turned himself in the next day.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Dakota Parrott, 30, is back in custody after he allegedly didn’t return to the facility from his job in the community on Feb. 17.

Authorities say Parrott turned himself in the next morning and he was transported to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Correctional Services says the Lincoln Community Corrections Center has a low custody level and inmates are allowed to have work opportunities and attend school without direct supervision.

