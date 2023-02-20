Man arrested after allegedly taking police on chase in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and taking Omaha Police on a chase Sunday afternoon.

According to police, it started when officers attempted a felony traffic stop at 108th and L Street at 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

The driver allegedly fled and more than 20 police vehicles were searching for the suspect during the pursuit that eventually led officers to 68th and Leavenworth.

The suspect allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran through backyards before hiding in a stranger’s shed. A police K9 unit was deployed and eventually got him out.

Many police officers were searching for a man who allegedly fled from a felony traffic stop in Omaha on Feb. 19, 2023 (WOWT)

The entire situation lasted roughly 45 minutes and at least one person was arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

