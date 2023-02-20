Man accused of trying to hit Omaha officers with truck charged with felonies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re getting a clearer picture of why so many police officers were a part of a chase Sunday afternoon in Omaha.

Investigators allege the driver of a stolen pickup truck threatened officers and tried to hit them.

Police officers, deputies and troopers raced down busy Dodge Street Sunday afternoon. Witnesses spotted a reckless driver nearby.

“He swerved in front of me and I slowed down,” one witness said. “It was pretty wild.”

A few minutes earlier at a hotel parking lot at 108th and L, investigators walked a female passenger who had been in the stolen pickup to their cruiser.

The driver returned to the scene, allegedly made threats at the officers, shouted “you’re going to die,” revved the engine and then drove straight at them.

“It appears for a felony charge, that’s why we’re going to continue to pursue,” said Omaha Police Lieutenant Candace Phillips.

That’s why there was such a police presence at 68th and Leavenworth.

The chase ended there because the driver must have hit something and his pickup would no longer work. 6 News crews at the scene saw the driveshaft a foot in front of the engine, steam still coming from under the hood.

The driver bailed and according to witnesses, ran through some backyards and hid in a shed.

Investigators say the guy refused to come out until the K-9 went after him.

Omaha Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Richard Miller and booked him on several felonies, including attempted assault on an officer.

Miller also had a warrant for his arrest and there seems to be a pattern.

In the case regarding the warrant, he pleaded guilty to fleeing from a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy.

Omaha Police also booked the woman who was allegedly with the pickup driver at the southwest Omaha hotel for obstruction.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.