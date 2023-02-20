Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.(News Channel Nebraska)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash along a stretch of Highway 2 in Otoe County.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Highways 2 and 43, west of Palmyra, around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer Hughes, 37, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said Hughes was not wearing her seatbelt when she pulled onto Highway 2 eastbound from southbound Highway 34.

Her car was hit by a westbound pickup truck, the post said. The man driving the truck, also of Lincoln, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office will continue the investigation along with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen pickup truck
Man arrested after allegedly taking police on chase in Omaha
Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
A woman gets closure regarding a lost family member after a submarine from World War II was found
U.S. submarine lost during WWII found with connections to Omaha
A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust

Latest News

Jail Bars
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center
Nebraska inmate dies at 75 years old
A Nebraska inmate has died at 75 years old
75-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
Ryan Larsen
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case