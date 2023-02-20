Judge orders no bond for York murder suspect

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A county judge ordered that a York murder suspect be held without bond after prosecutors presented evidence that he could access additional firearms.

Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with the murder of his wife Stacie on Jan. 30 in York. He had previously been held on a $3 million bond. But in a court filing the judge pointed to evidence that Beutler may have access to additional firearms including one which was unserialized. Court records also indicated that Beutler had been convicted of second degree murder in Arizona.

Beutler has waived a probable cause hearing and his case has been transferred to trial court in York County. In addition to the murder charge, Beutler also faces charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

York Police arrested Beutler Jan. 30 after receiving a 911 call indicating that his wife Stacie has been shot multiple times.

Court records showed Beutler called dispatchers and reported a “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beutler will be arraigned in York County District Court Mar. 21. At arraignment hearings, suspect will typically make a plea of guilty or not guilty.

