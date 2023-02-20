Jelly Roll plans Omaha concert tour stop

Country rapper’s ‘Backroad Baptism Tour’ appearances announced Monday
Jelly Roll is making a stop in Omaha this summer on his Backroad Baptism tour.
Jelly Roll is making a stop in Omaha this summer on his Backroad Baptism tour.(Jelly Roll)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country rapper Jelly Roll will perform in Omaha as part of his “Backroad Baptism Tour” announced Monday.

Jelly Roll will perform Aug. 25 with supporting acts Ashley McBryde and Struggle Jennings also scheduled to appear.

“Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022,” according to his promoter’s Monday news release. “...(He) continues to resonate with fans and tap into Jelly’s uniquely-connective ability to bring fans ‘therapeutic music.’”

Jelly Roll will also be opening for Eric Church along the way, the release states.

Tickets for Jelly Roll’s upcoming Omaha concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster, with a presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. VIP packages are also available, according to the release.

The 44-stop tour kicks off in Mississippi in July and will include performances around the region: Rapid City, S.D.; Kansas City, St. Louis, and Milwaukee; as well as locations in Colorado, Michigan, and Indiana. The tour is slated to end in October in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen pickup truck
Man arrested after allegedly taking police on chase in Omaha
Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
A woman gets closure regarding a lost family member after a submarine from World War II was found
U.S. submarine lost during WWII found with connections to Omaha
A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust

Latest News

Travelers from Omaha will have a faster and more direct way to get to Austin, Texas this summer
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield getting new direct flight to Austin, Texas
Jail Bars
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center
Nebraska inmate dies at 75 years old
A Nebraska inmate has died at 75 years old
75-year-old Nebraska inmate dies