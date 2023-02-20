Nebraska inmate dies at 75 years old

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate has died.

Prison officials say that 75-year-old Johnny Hernandez died Friday night at the Reception and Treatment Center.

Hernandez’s sentence began in 1999 for first-degree sexual assault out of Madison County. He was expected to be released for time served in October.

No cause of death has been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a medical condition.

As standard procedure, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

