Fire Department: Omaha house fire caused by unattended candle

(WGCL)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle was thankfully extinguished quickly before it cause too much damage.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, Monday at 5:22 a.m. crews were called to an automated fire detection signal at a home near 42nd and Lake Street.

Three adults and three children live at the home. Everyone inside had exited before the fire department arrived.

Crews went inside and found the fire in the basement. According to the fire department, the blaze was caused by an unattended candle in the basement bedroom.

The fire was extinguished quickly before it could extend to other areas of the home. Damage was estimated at $6,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

This candle fire is at least the second in the last month that prompted a response from the Omaha Fire Department.

RELATED: Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 20 candle fires are reported across the U.S. each day. They recommend keeping candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen pickup truck
Man arrested after allegedly taking police on chase in Omaha, attempting assault on officer
Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
A woman gets closure regarding a lost family member after a submarine from World War II was found
U.S. submarine lost during WWII found with connections to Omaha
A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust

Latest News

Travelers from Omaha will have a faster and more direct way to get to Austin, Texas this summer
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield getting new direct flight to Austin, Texas
Jelly Roll is making a stop in Omaha this summer on his Backroad Baptism tour.
Jelly Roll plans Omaha concert tour stop
Jail Bars
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center
Nebraska inmate dies at 75 years old