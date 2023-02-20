Fire Department: Omaha house fire caused by unattended candle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle was thankfully extinguished quickly before it cause too much damage.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, Monday at 5:22 a.m. crews were called to an automated fire detection signal at a home near 42nd and Lake Street.

Three adults and three children live at the home. Everyone inside had exited before the fire department arrived.

Crews went inside and found the fire in the basement. According to the fire department, the blaze was caused by an unattended candle in the basement bedroom.

The fire was extinguished quickly before it could extend to other areas of the home. Damage was estimated at $6,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

This candle fire is at least the second in the last month that prompted a response from the Omaha Fire Department.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 20 candle fires are reported across the U.S. each day. They recommend keeping candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn.

