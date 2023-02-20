CHI Health Bergan Mercy pays for therapy dog training amid shortage of volunteers, therapy dogs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A handful of employees at CHI Health Bergan Mercy will soon be able to bring their four-legged friends to their place of work.

Dogs like Obie, Louise, and Bleu all have something in common; they’re working to become certified therapy dogs.

“Patients are going through a rough time, a lot of them are missing their pets bc they’re here sometimes for long periods of time, bringing these dogs in will help them with their therapy, help them get up and move and get back to their own pets,” says Tammy Rivera, the supervisor for volunteer and gift services at CHI Health Bergan Mercy.

Rivera says since the pandemic, volunteers and therapy dogs have been in short supply.

To change that, CHI Health is footing the bill to train new dogs and volunteers, so the hospital has them on hand. Training and certifying a therapy dog can cost anywhere from $500 to $2,000.

“They get to go visit patients and see how well they handle around equipment, and the beeps and the beds and wheelchairs and all that stuff,” Rivera adds.

But these aren’t just any volunteers, they’re all hospital employees and their own furry friends.

“When the opportunity came up, I was really excited for it,” says Sheila Wrobel, a compliance officer with CHI Health.

“I think it’s great because it affords us the opportunity to give back, not only in our jobs but to patients in a new way,” she adds.

Sunday afternoon marked the last of five training sessions with local trainers from Pups with a Purpose.

“It’s a win-win-win all the way around because we’re getting it done here on campus with our staff and our patients,” Rivera says.

Sunday’s task: working with children.

It was a breeze for Wrobel’s dog, Rudy.

“I think it’s helpful to understand how to make the dog comfortable and approach the patients and interact with the patients,” Wrobel says.

Now, the four-legged friends are ready to spread joy and healing once they pass their certification test with Alliance Pet Therapy.

“Healthcare is inherently stressful, not only for the patient but sometimes for the staff so hopefully sometimes we can provide some relaxation also,” Wrobel adds.

CHI Health Bergan Mercy will host another therapy dog training session in March.

To sign up to be a volunteer and get involved in the program, applications can be filled out here.

