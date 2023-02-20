Authorities looking for missing inmate with ties to central Nebraska

Julian Tapia was sentenced in 2020 on charges out of Buffalo County
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - An inmate with ties to central Nebraska is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.

CCC-O was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Julian Tapia, 20, had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening Sunday. The device was removed approximately a mile from the center.

Tapia started his sentence on July 17, 2020. He was sentenced to 8 to 21 years for first and second degree assaults out of Buffalo County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in February 2024 and a tentative release date of August 17, 2030.

Tapia is a Hispanic male, 6′ 4″, 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen pickup truck
Man arrested after allegedly taking police on chase in Omaha
Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
A woman gets closure regarding a lost family member after a submarine from World War II was found
U.S. submarine lost during WWII found with connections to Omaha
A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust

Latest News

Jail Bars
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center
Nebraska inmate dies at 75 years old
A Nebraska inmate has died at 75 years old
75-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
Ryan Larsen
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash