6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and rain/drizzle that move in Wednesday afternoon will switch to sleet and potential freezing rain after the sun sets Wednesday night. We’ll eventually see some snow overnight too. The amounts won’t be all that great but it could all lead to a slick Thursday morning commute and is the reason we have made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Thursday 6 FAWD (wowt)

I would expect less than 2″ of snow in the metro out of this one with little to no snow falling by the time the drive start Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the 20s early though and gradually fall all morning. Throw in wind gusts to 40 mph and it likely won’t be a great morning commute, especially in wide open areas.

The heaviest snow will be north of the metro with this one. There highest snow amounts will likely be near Norfolk and Wayne in our area.

72 Hour Snow Probability (WOWT)

Mid-Week Snowfall Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will fall from the 20s into the teens and stay there into the afternoon Thursday. Northwest wind gusts up to 40 mph will drive wind chills into the single digits below zero as well. There won’t be much snow but any bit that falls will try blow across the roads in open areas. Wind chills will be in the -10 to -15 range by Friday morning with lighter wind.

Thursday Wind (wowt)

Thursday Wind Chills (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.