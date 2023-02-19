U.S. submarine lost during WWII found with connections to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After nearly 80 years of wondering, some U.S. military families finally got closure.

Thursday, the Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan. It’s the USS Albacore (SS 218), an American submarine that got lost at sea in 1944.

The discovery made waves across the country, including in Omaha.

“I never knew him, but I knew of him all my life,” said Lu Moss Shirley.

Shirley is the niece of Leonard David Moss who was aboard the USS Albacore when it went missing on Nov. 7, 1944. Moss received a Purple Heart for his service.

“He was always in a picture in my grandmother’s home,” she said.

At the center of their home and hearts, though no one knew where the 23-year-old was.

“I don’t know that it was exactly sad, but just looking at him knowing they didn’t know what happened to him.”

In 1944, Moss’ parents received a telegram saying their son is missing. The following year, they got another letter presuming he and about 85 others on the submarine lost.

In Omaha, someone else got the same news: Father Edward Flannagan, the founder of Boys Town. It was for Patrick McKenna, who graduated from Boys Town and was also on the USS Albacore.

“Back in 1944, a telegram came to Boys Town informing Father Flannagan that the submarine had been sunk and the whereabouts of Patrick had been unknown,” said Thomas Lynch, director of community programs for Boys Town.

“For many years we just waited,” said Lynch.

Then Monday, three days before the official announcement, families got an email from Charles Hinman, the director of education for the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum. Hinman attached another letter from the Naval History and Heritage Command regarding the discovery of the USS Albacore.

“It says, ‘Dear Albacore Family,” read Shirley.

“It is our hope that the known location of Albacore provides some measure of closure to you and your family as you continue to grieve the loss of your loved one.”

Families got the letter saying with the help of a Japanese professor from the University of Tokyo, the USS Albacore was identified.

Finally, with closure and confirmation, Shirley said she felt, “Shock. Just really shocked.”

And then...

“My next thought was for my grandmother and grandfather,” Shirley said. “My grandmother lived 40 years not knowing where he was and what happened to him.”

But now…

“They always had that hope that they would know where he was. They know now, as I said, they’re all in heaven rejoicing now. But they didn’t know. So I wish we could’ve told them then.”

