Millard South makes history, Kael Lauridsen makes history at state wrestling

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the process of setting a new all-class team point total record with 260.5, Millard South wrestlers went 7-2 in the finals, which ties a Class A record. A historic performance for a program that has dominated the sport for years. The individual winners include Kiernan Meink, Miles Anderson, Logan Glynn, Joel Adams, Josiah Aburumuh, Aiden Robertson and Caeden Olin.

Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen made history with his fourth state championship. He’s the 36th in state history to do it. It did take overtime for the future Husker against John Alden who actually led by a point late until a discussion between the officials awarded Lauridsen a point following an Alden false start. That led to sudden victory time where Lauridsen secured the decisive takedown.

