David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine and more melting today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few icy patches on the roads this morning as temperatures have dipped back below freezing. However, clear skies means we will see plenty of sunshine to start the day and temperatures that push back above that freezing mark fairly quickly so those icy conditions should clear up by mid-morning. A light northwest wind at 5 to 10mph will try to push in some slightly cooler weather, but the sunshine will really help us out with our warm-up. We should be climbing to around 40 degrees by Noon, with afternoon highs between 43 and 45 degrees around the metro. More clouds will roll in late in the afternoon, with some cloudy conditions for the evening. No moisture with those clouds, so we will stay dry.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Watch for a few more icy spots on the roads Monday morning as temperatures do dip back below freezing for a couple of hours. There will be a few more clouds in the morning, but afternoon sunshine and a pretty good southwest breeze will help to bring in a fairly significant warm-up. Highs should reach the low to mid-50s for much of the region, well above average for this time of year. That means we will see plenty more melting Monday afternoon.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A storm system will zip by to our north on Tuesday. That system will likely drop some snow across South Dakota and far northern Iowa, but impacts stay north of our area. It will send us a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. A stronger storm moves out into the Plains on Wednesday. This storm will bring heavy snow to parts of the Dakotas into Minnesota, and potentially parts of northern Iowa and Nebraska. Initially, we will likely see rain as temperatures are near 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon. However, as colder air pushes in that rain likely changes over to a wintry mix, and then over to at least some snow Thursday morning. The heaviest snow will likely stay to our north, with significant impacts across South Dakota and Minnesota, with some potential impacts in far northeast Nebraska.

Snow chances mid-week (WOWT)

Much colder air pushes in behind that storm with highs Thursday and Friday in the 20s with morning lows potentially falling into the single digits. Mild weather returns quickly, with 40s trying to return by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.