David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and warmer Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies brought another great day to the Omaha metro despite a bit of a north breeze. Temperatures warmed into the mid-40s for much of the area, giving us another day of melting. Temperatures will cool back into the 30s after sunset, but we should stay above freezing for most of the evening. Watch for a few more icy spots developing overnight as temperatures will dip back into the upper 20s to around 30. Light north winds turn back to the south by morning, helping to keep temperatures from getting to cold overnight.

Some morning clouds will give way to more sunshine on Monday along with a southwest to west wind that may gust to around 25mph during the afternoon. The sun and breeze should help to warm things even more than what we saw today. Temperatures likely jump into the middle and upper 40s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s, well above average for this time of year. Clouds will thicken up once again by evening, but conditions stay dry for the area.

A quick moving system will slide by to our north on Tuesday sending a few clouds our way and some slightly cooler weather. Highs on Tuesday likely only top out in the middle 40s. Some light snow is possible across northern Iowa, but any accumulating snow will stay well to our north, no impacts for the Omaha metro. Colder conditions move in for mid-week as a stronger storm system begins to approach.

We will feel the impacts of that storm beginning on Wednesday. Temperatures initially will be warm enough that we likely start with rain midday Wednesday. However, temperatures will cool by Wednesday evening allowing a wintry mix to develop for some. As the night progresses, we’ll likely see precipitation flip over to snow, especially along and north of I-80. At this time, snow amounts generally look to be around or less than an inch in the metro. However, significant snow amounts and major impacts are expected to our north. A major winter event is likely across South Dakota and Minnesota, and could impact portions of northern Nebraska and Iowa as well. Any shift in the track of this system could bring some of those heavier totals closer to the Omaha metro, so stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.

Very cold conditions are likely behind that storm system with highs in the 20s for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures Friday morning may start off in the single digits, especially where there is snow on the ground. Thankfully, warmer weather rebounds quickly with highs back into the 40s or even 50s by the upcoming weekend.

