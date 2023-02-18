Woman’s lost purse returned to her 30 years later

Renovations at a historic theater uncovered a surprise item: A woman's purse that disappeared 30 years ago. (Source: WXII)
By Maria DeBone
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WXII) - A North Carolina woman has been reunited with her purse after it was missing for 30 years.

Where and how it was found may be hard to believe.

Mick Zulpo, co-owner of Liberty Theatre, said his team found the purse during construction work at the historic theater in downtown North Wilkesboro.

“We were taking out some pieces from the ceiling and it [the purse] actually fell out of the ceiling and literally hit one of our guys on the head,” Zulpo said.

He said he tasked his wife with finding the rightful owner, and it didn’t take long.

Sherry Church, the owner of the purse, said she used to come to the Liberty Theatre all the time with friends in the early 1990s. And one day, she lost it with several important items inside.

She said a birth certificate, an old job application, a class schedule, makeup, pictures and more were all found inside now 30 years later.

But no money was inside.

“I think someone maybe took the money out and hid the evidence upstairs,” Zulpo said.

Church said she kept returning to the theater over the years, never knowing her purse was there all along.

And now the purse is a part of the theater’s long history.

The new owners of the Liberty Theater held their opening night on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust
Omaha Police investigating ‘suspicous’ death of woman found in alley
School sign and police
Omaha school security guard accused of sexually abusing student
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
The Nebraska Humane Society is in a capacity crisis -- and if adopters don't come through, they...
“Bursting at the seams’: Nebraska Humane Society experiencing capacity crisis

Latest News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Blinken says China’s balloon spy program has been exposed
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Charity: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6,...
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Russia's...
US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine