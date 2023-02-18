Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 17

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 17.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

While Omaha prepares to enter the world of casino gambling, casinos in Council Bluffs aren’t standing idly by.

Harrah's Casino is planning a $22 million expansion in Council Bluffs.

College degree-holders are leaving Nebraska in droves, and there’s several reasons behind the state’s “brain drain” problem.

College degree-holders are leaving Nebraska in droves, and there's several reasons behind the state's "brain drain" problem.

A 3-year-old boy was released from the hospital after being violently abused.

A three-year-old boy overcame the odds and was released from an Omaha hospital today.

Millard West’s cheerleading squad brought home the school’s 12th national title and they received quite the welcome home.

Millard West's cheerleading squad brought home the school's 12th national title -- and they received quite the welcome home.

In 2010 the man was accused of being inappropriate with a 15-year-old female soccer player on a team he was then coaching.

Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender.

Authorities found the body of a missing 33-year-old man during a search at Lake Manawa.

A missing Council Bluffs man has been found dead at Lake Manawa.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

5. ‘Gamers’ store closing

4. The Chicks coming to Omaha

3. Harrah’s Casino expansion

2. Make-A-Wish donation

1. Actress Raquel Welch dies

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.