Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 17
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a casino expansion, a look into why college graduates are leaving Nebraska and a 3-year-old boy overcoming tough odds.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 17.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Harrah’s Casino plans expansion in Council Bluffs
While Omaha prepares to enter the world of casino gambling, casinos in Council Bluffs aren’t standing idly by.
5. A look inside Nebraska’s ‘brain drain’ problem
College degree-holders are leaving Nebraska in droves, and there’s several reasons behind the state’s “brain drain” problem.
4. 3-year-old overcomes odds, is released from Omaha hospital
A 3-year-old boy was released from the hospital after being violently abused.
3. Millard West cheerleaders return home to quite the welcome
Millard West’s cheerleading squad brought home the school’s 12th national title and they received quite the welcome home.
2. Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender
In 2010 the man was accused of being inappropriate with a 15-year-old female soccer player on a team he was then coaching.
1. Body of missing Council Bluffs man found at Lake Manawa
Authorities found the body of a missing 33-year-old man during a search at Lake Manawa.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
5. ‘Gamers’ store closing
4. The Chicks coming to Omaha
3. Harrah’s Casino expansion
2. Make-A-Wish donation
1. Actress Raquel Welch dies
