State semifinal wrestling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The finals are set in state wrestling after two days at CHI Health Center. Each weight class started with 16 wrestlers, now there are only two who have a chance to win a state championship. Joel Adams from Millard South improved to 50-0 and advanced to the title bout at 145 pounds. He beat Caleb Durr from Lincoln Southeast with a technical fall, Joel is chasing a third consecutive gold medal.

Millard South’s Josiah Aburumuh makes the final at 152 pounds, his teammate Logan Glynn advances at 138 pounds, Miles Anderson advances at 126 pounds. Miles won the state championship last year at 113 pounds. Darrelle Bonam Jr. from Omaha Central won his semifinal bout 7-1 against Brenyn Delano at 120 pounds. The 113 pound state championship will feature Creighton Prep’s Presden Sanchez and Millard South’s Isaac Ekdahl. At 106 pounds Omaha Bryan’s Abdirahman Unle will face Kiernan Meink from Millard South. With three pins so far at state Omaha North’s Tyson Terry will have a chance to go back-to-back as a sophomore. His teammate Tyler Stewart will wrestle for the state title at 220 pounds.

Westside’s Regan Rosseter returns to the finals as a defending champ, she pinned Ann Marie Meiman from Omaha North. The action will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon and last approximately four hours.

