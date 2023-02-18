OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County are investigating a deadly crash that took place Friday afternoon.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Highway 43 and Highway 2, just west of Palmyra, but an exact time was not provided.

OCSO says their preliminary investigation indicates a southbound vehicle was trying to turn east onto Highway 2 from Highway 43, when it was struck by a westbound pickup.

Authorities say driver of the pickup, an unidentified man, was transported to a Lincoln hospital. The driver of the car, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

OCSO says the investigation into the deadly incident is still ongoing, and that further updates will be released once all family members of the victims have notified.

