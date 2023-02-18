OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County are investigating a deadly crash that took place Friday afternoon.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Highway 43 and Highway 2, just west of Palmyra, but an exact time was not provided.

OCSO says their preliminary investigation indicates a southbound vehicle was trying to turn east onto Highway 2 from Highway 43, when it was struck by a westbound pickup.

Authorities say driver of the pickup, an unidentified man, was transported to a Lincoln hospital. The driver of the car, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

OCSO says the investigation into the deadly incident is still ongoing, and that further updates will be released once all family members of the victims have notified.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust
Omaha Police investigating ‘suspicous’ death of woman found in alley
School sign and police
Omaha school security guard accused of sexually abusing student
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
The Nebraska Humane Society is in a capacity crisis -- and if adopters don't come through, they...
“Bursting at the seams’: Nebraska Humane Society experiencing capacity crisis

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 17
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - A little melting this afternoon
A little melting this afternoon
Trauma Matters Omaha is a collaborative of individuals and organizations across six counties...
Omaha organization seeks to build trauma-informed community