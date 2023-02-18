Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A warming trend through the weekend

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm up to the 30s for most, 40s where we have less snow cover, on our Friday we’ll keep it going into the weekend! Highs break into the mid to upper 30s Saturday in the Metro and low 40s Sunday. Both days will have high cloud cover, especially Saturday, but we will still enjoy breaks of blue sky.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(wowt)

Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s Monday! Our next system passes to our N on Tuesday brining highs back to the low 40s and upper 30s... it looks like we miss out on the moisture. The next system to keep an eye on arrives Wednesday night into Thursday of next week. This brings in evenign rain showers Wednesday with a change to snow Thursday morning. Highs will fall to the 20s to end the work week.

Snow chances
Snow chances(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Snow forces closings around Omaha-metro; OPS cancels Friday classes
A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

Emily's Friday night forecast
10 Day Forecast: Another chance for snow in the middle of next week
3 Day Forecast: More melting over the weekend
Some refreeze tonight, more melting over the weekend