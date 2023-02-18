Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A warming trend through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm up to the 30s for most, 40s where we have less snow cover, on our Friday we’ll keep it going into the weekend! Highs break into the mid to upper 30s Saturday in the Metro and low 40s Sunday. Both days will have high cloud cover, especially Saturday, but we will still enjoy breaks of blue sky.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Weekend forecast (wowt)

Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s Monday! Our next system passes to our N on Tuesday brining highs back to the low 40s and upper 30s... it looks like we miss out on the moisture. The next system to keep an eye on arrives Wednesday night into Thursday of next week. This brings in evenign rain showers Wednesday with a change to snow Thursday morning. Highs will fall to the 20s to end the work week.

Snow chances (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.