David’s Morning Forecast - A little melting this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy clouds rolling in overnight helped to keep temperatures bit warmer than yesterday morning, most of the metro starting off today in the low to mid-20s rather than the single digits. High clouds will continue to stream in throughout much of the day, so do not expect to see quite as much sunshine today. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still climb to around the freezing mark by the lunch hour. The snow pack likely keeps our temperatures refrigerated a touch this afternoon, but we should still see highs in the upper 30s in the metro. Depending on how much sun we can manage, a few spots may climb to around 40 degrees. Warmer to the south, with highs in the mid-40s to around 50 near and south of Highway 2 where snow pack is a little thinner.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A weak cold front will move through on Sunday turning our winds to the north, but temperatures will not really shift all that much. We start the day in the low 20s once again with partly cloudy skies. Although we will have a north wind, temperatures likely still climb into the upper 30s and potentially low 40s. Once again it will depend on just how much sunshine we can manage and the impact the snow pack has refrigerating the metro.

Slightly strong south to southwest winds return on Monday along with partly sunny skies. That should bring us one of our warmer days as temperatures try to push toward the 50 degree mark. Areas that have less snow on the ground may be even warmer than 50. A storm system will slide to our north on Tuesday sending us more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

A more significant storm system will take shape for the middle of the week. This storm will bring the Plains and Midwest showers, storms, and heavy snowfall. We are still 4-5 days out from this storm, so changes in the track are likely. That said, most of today’s forecast data keeps the heaviest precipitation north of the Omaha metro. We may see some rain changing to a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday, and some impacts are possible. The more significant snow is more likely in South Dakota and Minnesota as things stand right now. Be sure to check back in for forecast updates.

Wintry weather mid-week (WOWT)

