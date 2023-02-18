David’s Evening Forecast - Clearing tonight, more sunshine Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite gray skies this afternoon and quite a bit of snow on the ground, temperatures still managed to warm into the mid-40s around the metro thanks to a steady south wind. Highs topped out at 45 in Omaha, even warmer to the south of the metro. That meant a fair bit of melting around the area today. Clouds will hang around into the evening, but will clear out overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall back into the mid-20s, meaning some icy patches may redevelop on side roads and neighborhood roads after Midnight.

There may be some patchy fog in the morning on Sunday, but it should not last long. Expect plenty of sunshine in the morning, with a few more clouds rolling in for the afternoon. We will see a northwest breeze behind a cold front, but temperatures really will not change all that much. Afternoon highs likely still top out in the low to mid-40s, very similar to what we saw today. That means plenty more melting expected for the afternoon hours.

South and southwest winds return on Monday, and could be a bit breezy at times. That should really help to boost our temperatures, with afternoon highs jumping into the low 50s for the Lincoln and Omaha metros. Some mid-50s are possible for southern Nebraska. That will certainly take a chunk out of what is left of our snow pack. A weak storm system will zip by to our north on Tuesday sending us some clouds and slightly cooler weather. There will likely be some snow in South Dakota and Minnesota, but that all stays to our north.

Another more significant storm system arrives in the Plains on Wednesday. This storm will likely drive widespread snow to our north during the day Wednesday. We should be dry during the day, but a wintry mix may develop by the evening. That mix should change over to at least some snow Wednesday night as colder air pushes in. Heavier snow appears likely to our north, once again affecting South Dakota and Minnesota. Some significant travel headaches are possible for anyone traveling north Wednesday or Thursday. This system is still several days out, so stay tuned for updates. A short-lived push of much colder air is expected behind that storm for Thursday and Friday.

