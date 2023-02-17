Woman found dead in Omaha alley; police ask for help identifying vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for help identifying a vehicle they believe may be connected to a suspicious death that occurred Thursday morning.

OPD reported Friday afternoon that detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley. Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to an area about a block south of 24th and Martha streets, where Omaha Fire Department medics were giving CPR to a woman who was found lying in the alleyway.

“Milagros Lopez, 23, was taken to a local hospital where she later died,” the OPD release states.

Investigators are looking for “a dark-colored newer model car, possibly a Chrysler 300,” which they said had been seen leaving the area around the time the woman was found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP or online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

