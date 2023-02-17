Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid morning before a weekend of melting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The thick snow cover has caused temperatures to nose dive this morning so we’re all in the single digits above and below zero. It is much too cold for any brine and treatment to keep the roads thawed for the morning drive unfortunately and there is quite a bit of snow yet to clear so expect a slow go in spots to start the day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully we’ll warm to near 30 this afternoon so areas seeing direct sunshine will be able to warm a bit more and melt. We’ll get a bit of a south breeze by the afternoon but it won’t help us warm much at all.

Wind Today (WOWT)

The thick snow cover will influence our temperatures all weekend. Each night it will cause temperatures to dive quite a bit compared to surrounding areas and it will limit our ability to warm each afternoon. That being said, it will be warm enough to melt each afternoon so we’ll be in a freeze/thaw cycle day and night into early next week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is no threat of any more precipitation until Tuesday of next week at the absolute earliest.

