Omaha Streetcar Authority invites public to discuss potential stop locations

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stakeholders and the public are invited to give feedback on potential stops for the upcoming Omaha streetcar.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority says HDR, an Omaha-based engineering firm, is working on the streetcar’s preliminary design, including its route, stop locations and vehicle specifications.

HDR will first meet with property owners and stakeholders who are close to potential stops for the streetcar before the Streetcar Authority hosts an open house in early March.

During the open house, the Streetcar Authority will share the preliminary design and potential stops, and attendants will get the chance to provide input.

The open house is scheduled for March 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Empire Room at Midtown Crossing, located at 200 S. 31st Avenue, #4107.

Attendants can get their parking validated at the Midtown Crossing Parking Garage C, which is to the west of the venue.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Snow forces closings around Omaha-metro; OPS cancels Friday classes
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash

Latest News

With no school on Thursday, local kids Sully and Cici took advantage of the season's first big...
Omaha-metro pushes through big snowfall
Nebraska state troopers responded to hundreds of weather-related incidents Feb. 16., 2023.
Nebraska, Iowa State Patrols help hundreds of drivers during winter storm
Rusty's Midday Update
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast