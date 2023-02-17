Omaha Streetcar Authority invites public to discuss potential stop locations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stakeholders and the public are invited to give feedback on potential stops for the upcoming Omaha streetcar.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority says HDR, an Omaha-based engineering firm, is working on the streetcar’s preliminary design, including its route, stop locations and vehicle specifications.

HDR will first meet with property owners and stakeholders who are close to potential stops for the streetcar before the Streetcar Authority hosts an open house in early March.

During the open house, the Streetcar Authority will share the preliminary design and potential stops, and attendants will get the chance to provide input.

The open house is scheduled for March 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Empire Room at Midtown Crossing, located at 200 S. 31st Avenue, #4107.

Attendants can get their parking validated at the Midtown Crossing Parking Garage C, which is to the west of the venue.

