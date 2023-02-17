Omaha North Saddle Creek Business Improvement District deciding on new name

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in September, the Omaha City Council approved the creation of a new Business Improvement District in the North Saddle Creek Road area.

The newly formed BID has plans to revitalize the area, but first, the BID must decide on a name.

Business owners want to make sure the community is involved in picking a name for the Business Improvement District.

The BID met Friday morning at the Do Space on 72nd and Dodge. One of the items on the agenda, create an official name for the newly formed BID.

“We feel like branding is going to be key, right, being called the North Saddle Creek Business District just doesn’t roll off the tongue the way we want it to,” said BID member Joshuwa Hannum. “So we want to come up with something that’s catchy and kind of cool, we do want it to be something somewhat historical but at the same time we need people to recognize where that district is.”

BID members cut the list of possible names down to five

Derek Babb sat through the meeting. He’s not really interested in what the BID calls itself, he wants to know how the organization will help his community grow.

“We’ve all seen this place sort of come and go and I’m excited to see development happing,” Babb said. “There it’s been derelict for a long time, particularly with things that were used by the community like the laundromat and the car wash being closed, I’m excited to see what comes in next.”

BID members want to slow traffic in the neighborhood, add more lighting to make the area safer and hopefully grow business here.

Steve Pham has been opening the door to his North Saddle Creek business for six years. He’s a member of the BID and he says he wants to be involved and he wants his business to grow with the neighborhood.

“I do a lot of stuff like e-mail and online, so walk-in isn’t a huge part of my business,” Pham said. “But if more people are walking I could kind of pivot my business to cater my business to more people on the block.”

Deena Hannum owns Hay Jay Coffee and believes the right name will avoid confusion in the developing area.

“We do want to make it so that is known and we’re just not some hidden little area,” Hannum said. “We want to make sure people know how to find us, that’s how the names, we’re getting creative trying to keep it also very important to the neighborhood too and make sure they appreciate it.”

Derek says he just wants to make sure the community is involved in not only naming the BID but also its plans for the neighborhood’s future.

“I’m hopeful they engage the community with their process and it’s not just done in back rooms.”

The BID does have plans for a series of meetings that will include public engagement on naming the new Business Improvement District.

