Omaha-metro pushes through big snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha-metro on Friday continued clearing out the snow that blanketed the area a day earlier.

The National Weather Service reported a range of 2-8 inches of snow falling on various parts of the Omaha-metro. 6 First Alert Weather reports showed 4 inches reported at Eppley Airfield, but 8 inches at 72nd and Dodge streets, with 9 inches reported in the western and southern parts of the area.

Snow reports (wowt)

Here's an updated look at snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday. Thanks for all of the reports! pic.twitter.com/pCI7eOG4pM — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 17, 2023

The City of La Vista ended its snow emergency on Friday.

“Plow crews have made it through the City and all streets and neighborhoods have been cleared of snow,” the city’s news release states. “When you see a plow truck out and about today, please give them a friendly wave as a thanks for their tireless work during this storm.”

Fremont’s was also set to end Friday, but Nebraska City’s was still on until Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 OPPD customers in Douglas County were experiencing a power outage on Friday morning, but it was not yet known whether the outages were caused by weather.

OPPD workers are responding to a power outage in Omaha affecting approximately 3,000 customers. - https://t.co/wc3yX4KOyN — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) February 17, 2023

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that it had responded to more than 250 weather-related incidents on Thursday, most of them in the eastern part of the state. The Iowa State Patrol said they had 338 calls for service on Thursday, 157 of them crashes and 191 calls to help drivers.

