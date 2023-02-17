Omaha law enforcement mourn Kansas City officer killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s law enforcement community expressed its sadness Thursday about a fallen officer and his K-9, who were among three people killed in a Kansas City crash the night prior.
The Kansas City Police Department said Thursday that Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the police force and originally from Omaha, and his K-9, Champ, were on duty and in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.
A male pedestrian was also found dead under the squad car, according to 6 News sister station KCTV in Kansas City.
An 18-year-old was subsequently arrested; Jerron Allen Lightfoot of Tonganoxie, Kan., faces two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
6 News first reported the Omaha connection on Thursday night after the Omaha Police Officers Association expressed its condolences for Officer Muhlbauer.
The Omaha Police Department also shared a statement of condolences for his family on Thursday in response to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5 contributed to this report.
