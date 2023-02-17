Omaha law enforcement mourn Kansas City officer killed in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s law enforcement community expressed its sadness Thursday about a fallen officer and his K-9, who were among three people killed in a Kansas City crash the night prior.

The Kansas City Police Department said Thursday that Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the police force and originally from Omaha, and his K-9, Champ, were on duty and in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

A male pedestrian was also found dead under the squad car, according to 6 News sister station KCTV in Kansas City.

An 18-year-old was subsequently arrested; Jerron Allen Lightfoot of Tonganoxie, Kan., faces two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of a police officer and a pedestrian. (Jackson County Detention Center, KCTV)

6 News first reported the Omaha connection on Thursday night after the Omaha Police Officers Association expressed its condolences for Officer Muhlbauer.

The Kansas City Police officer was also a south Omaha native, according to the Omaha Police Officers Association. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3k4IHkt Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and the family of Officer James Muhlbauer... Posted by Omaha Police Officers Association on Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Omaha Police Department also shared a statement of condolences for his family on Thursday in response to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.

We are thinking of and praying for our law enforcement friends at the @kcpolice Department. Specific prayer for Officer Muhlbauer's and the involved pedestrian's families during this difficult time.



Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ - thank you for your service! https://t.co/uVROTGPZls — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) February 16, 2023

—

KCTV 5 contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.