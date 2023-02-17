Nebraska, Iowa State Patrols help hundreds of drivers during winter storm

Nebraska state troopers responded to hundreds of weather-related incidents Feb. 16., 2023.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State troopers from Nebraska and Iowa combined responded to more than 600 weather-related incidents, including 177 crashes, during Thursday’s winter storm.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers responded to 249 motorist assists and 20 crashes across the state, with the majority in eastern Nebraska. No life-threatening injuries were reported from any of the crashes that the State Patrol investigated.

State Patrol Superintended Colonel John Bolduc says injuries and property damage were kept to a minimum because many chose to stay in.

“This storm brought some higher-than-expected snowfall totals in areas that usually get heavy traffic,” said Bolduc. “While our troopers did respond to a high number of motorist assists, the number of property damage or injury crashes was kept low thanks to many people making the decision to stay off the roads.”

The Nebraska State Patrol says there are still some slick roads in snow-affected areas. Drivers who need assistance on the road can call the Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Patrol says it responded to 338 calls across the state Thursday, including 191 motorist assists and 157 crashes.

Of the 157 crashes, just five involved injuries and none were fatal.

