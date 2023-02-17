Nebraska, Iowa State Patrols help hundreds of drivers during winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State troopers from Nebraska and Iowa combined responded to more than 600 weather-related incidents, including 177 crashes, during Thursday’s winter storm.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers responded to 249 motorist assists and 20 crashes across the state, with the majority in eastern Nebraska. No life-threatening injuries were reported from any of the crashes that the State Patrol investigated.

State Patrol Superintended Colonel John Bolduc says injuries and property damage were kept to a minimum because many chose to stay in.

“This storm brought some higher-than-expected snowfall totals in areas that usually get heavy traffic,” said Bolduc. “While our troopers did respond to a high number of motorist assists, the number of property damage or injury crashes was kept low thanks to many people making the decision to stay off the roads.”

Still some slick spots in southern and eastern Nebraska today, so continue to take it slow on the ice or snow.



Troopers responded to more than 250 weather-related calls yesterday, the vast majority in the areas around Lincoln and Omaha.



Call *55 if you need help on the road. pic.twitter.com/nAzusDF8ow — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) February 17, 2023

The Nebraska State Patrol says there are still some slick roads in snow-affected areas. Drivers who need assistance on the road can call the Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Patrol says it responded to 338 calls across the state Thursday, including 191 motorist assists and 157 crashes.

Of the 157 crashes, just five involved injuries and none were fatal.

ISP Calls for Service: Feb. 16, 2023 (12 AM - 9:00 PM)



338 Calls for Service



157 - Crashes Covered:

152 - Property Damage

5 - Personal Injury

0 - Fatal



191 - Motorist Assist pic.twitter.com/bFsJxtXUUf — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) February 17, 2023

