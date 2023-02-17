Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office: Man escapes just before train smashes vehicle in Roca

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - A close call between a man and a train Friday morning in Roca is a good reminder to slow down on slick roads.

Sgt. Derek Horalek with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 34-year-old man was driving too fast for the road conditions on Roca Road when the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Sgt. Horalek said the train crossing arms started to go down but the driver of a Chevy Sonic couldn’t stop in time. The driver tried to swerve into a snow pile but his vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver jumped out of his vehicle before a BNSF train smashed and totaled his car.

The man didn’t suffer any injuries but was cited for driving too fast for conditions and having no proof of registration and insurance.

