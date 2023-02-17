Former Dodge County Attorney sentenced to 9 months for civil rights violation

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The former Dodge County Attorney has been sentenced after pleading guilty last year to violating a man’s civil rights.

According to the Department of Justice, former attorney Oliver Glass was accused of using his access to the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System to obtain information about the man who was dating his wife after they filed for divorce.

Glass allegedly gave information about the man to Fremont police officers and told them to be on the lookout for him. Investigators say officers would drive by the man’s apartment, looking for him without legal justification. The Department of Justice has not named any of the officers involved.

On Friday, Judge Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Glass to nine months incarceration for conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. After his release, Glass will serve a one-year term of supervised release. Glass was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Snow forces closings around Omaha-metro; OPS cancels Friday classes
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A former Home Depot contractor has been exposed by another paying customer for an undone project.
Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust

Latest News

A new Business Improvement District searches for a name
Omaha North Saddle Creek Business Improvement District deciding on new name
An expert discusses the shortage of mental health care in the community
Addressing the mental health care shortage in Nebraska
A new Business Improvement District searches for a name
Omaha Business Improvement District in need of name
Woman found dead in Omaha alley; police ask for help identifying vehicle