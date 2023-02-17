Former Dodge County Attorney sentenced to 9 months for civil rights violation

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The former Dodge County Attorney has been sentenced after pleading guilty last year to violating a man’s civil rights.

According to the Department of Justice, former attorney Oliver Glass was accused of using his access to the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System to obtain information about the man who was dating his wife after they filed for divorce.

Glass allegedly gave information about the man to Fremont police officers and told them to be on the lookout for him. Investigators say officers would drive by the man’s apartment, looking for him without legal justification. The Department of Justice has not named any of the officers involved.

On Friday, Judge Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Glass to nine months incarceration for conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. After his release, Glass will serve a one-year term of supervised release. Glass was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

