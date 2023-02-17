Fleet Foxes booked for summer concert at Steelhouse Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than a week after announcing its first concert date, Steelhouse Omaha has booked a second.

Fleet Foxes will be performing at Omaha’s newest mid-sized concert venue on July 2 as part of the band’s Shore Tour 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, Feb. 24, with a presale set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets for The Killers’ May 12 performance went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and sold out within minutes.

UPDATE: SOLD OUT! Wow, Omaha! We love how excited you are and we can't wait to see you at the show! 🔥 #thekillers #steelhouseomaha #opa #omahanebraska pic.twitter.com/7z6tMzfuFb — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) February 17, 2023

Steelhouse Omaha, located at 11th and Dodge streets, will be the third venue on O-pa’s lineup behind the Orpheum Theatre and the Holland Performing Arts Center. The venue can accommodate up to 3,000 people.

