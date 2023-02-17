Fleet Foxes booked for summer concert at Steelhouse Omaha
The Killers, set to be the new venue’s opening act, sold out quickly
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than a week after announcing its first concert date, Steelhouse Omaha has booked a second.
Fleet Foxes will be performing at Omaha’s newest mid-sized concert venue on July 2 as part of the band’s Shore Tour 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, Feb. 24, with a presale set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Tickets for The Killers’ May 12 performance went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and sold out within minutes.
Steelhouse Omaha, located at 11th and Dodge streets, will be the third venue on O-pa’s lineup behind the Orpheum Theatre and the Holland Performing Arts Center. The venue can accommodate up to 3,000 people.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.