Federal court sentences Omaha man to more than 15 years for marijuana, gun crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Marcquece R. Petties, 34, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 15 years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. Petties also had to forfeit $6,310 in cash, a gold Rolex watch, a diamond-encrusted necklace and a 2019 Audi Q8 - all of which were seized as alleged proceeds of drug trafficking. Between May 2019 and October 2021, Petties allegedly conspired with others to distribute at least 400 kilograms of marijuana. From August 2020 and March 2021, Petties also allegedly arranged for a confederate to buy three guns for him. Petties wasn’t allowed to have guns because he was a convicted felon. Petties was determined to be a career offender during his sentencing.

Jesus Sanchez-Meza, 26, who is a U.S. citizen who resided in Mexico, was sentenced Feb. 10 by Judge John M. Gerrard to 13 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In February 2022, Sanchez-Meza was allegedly photographed by law enforcement while he was driving a Ford F-150 across the border from Mexico into the U.S. Later that month Sanchez-Meza was allegedly driving that same vehicle on I-80 in Nebraska. Law enforcement stopped Sanchez-Meza for following traffic too closely and he allegedly gave false information about his travel plans. The truck was searched and law enforcement allegedly found 20 one-pound packages of meth.

Iris Gallardo-Salado, 22, of Mexico, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to eight years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute meth. Gallardo-Salado will be deported after her sentence. Allegedly in October 2021, DEA agents and Omaha Police searched Gallardo-Salado’s home in Omaha and allegedly found 17 pounds of meth.

Stephen Clark, 36, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to five years and six months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute meth. In July 2020, DEA agents at the Omaha bus terminal found a suspicious suitcase that arrived on a bus from Denver. No one claimed the suitcase and agents searched it, allegedly finding 12 pounds of meth. Surveillance footage from the bus company allegedly showed Clark in possession of the suitcase.

Guadalupe Ayala-Armienta, 36, of Mexico, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to eight years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute meth. Ayala-Armienta will also be deported after his sentence. In May 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was investigating suspected drug activity at a hotel in Omaha. There they allegedly learned that Ayala-Armienta was renting a room and a drug dog alerted for narcotics inside. The room was searched with a warrant and authorities allegedly found 10 pounds of meth.

Matthew Culliver, 36, of Bennington, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to seven years in prison for distributing marijuana and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In January 2020, a confidential informant allegedly bought 117 grams of marijuana and a gun from Culliver at a gas station in Omaha.

Linda Riaski, 57, of La Vista, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of the drug conspiracy. In December 2019, Sarpy County Sheriff deputies searched Dirk Johnson’s and Riaski’s residence with a warrant. During the search, they allegedly found dozens of small baggies of meth and two firearms. During the search, Riaski and Johnson drove by the home and were stopped. Authorities searched the vehicle and allegedly found more baggies of meth and a gun. A total of 579 grams of meth were allegedly seized.

