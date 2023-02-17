Downtown Omaha drivers encouraged to plan ahead before snow windrows are removed

The city plans to clean up the snow in middle lanes around midnight when traffic is lighter
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you have to drive in downtown Omaha you might want to plan your route.

Walls of snow are creating medians on one-way streets, making last-minute maneuvering extremely difficult.

City officials say windrows help get traffic moving faster during a snowstorm.

When the snow was flying around Thursday, a Metro Area Transit bus was stuck near 16th and Farnam as the snow piled up on city streets.

Friday, the streets are clear and the buses are rolling on pavement.

That’s because leftovers from Thursday’s storm are piled up in the middle of the streets. City officials say these windrows keep traffic moving and keep downtown sidewalks and street parking clear of snow.

“When we have areas, especially in downtown areas where there’s a lot of parking on the side, sidewalks that are next to the street, there’s a lot of lanes to push, so instead of burdening all those sidewalks and all those parking stalls with all that snow, we bring it to the middle where we can come back and pick it up and haul it off,” said Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works.

According to the city, the windrows are used occasionally depending on a lot of factors after heavy snowfall. Some factors include if it’s around four inches of snow or more, moisture content, the streets affected and nearby sidewalks and more.

They said the windrows were used this time because affected streets downtown how many lanes and they want to avoid pushing snow onto sidewalks and street parking. They do the windrows on Dodge, Farnam, Harney, 13th, 14, and 15th Streets and Maple through Benson.

There are some drivers who believe the windrows provide a wall of safety so you don’t have to worry about so many lanes of traffic as you move along during a snowstorm. But there are other drivers who are not big fans of the windrows.

“You call them windrows, I call it piling a bunch of snow in the middle of the road,” said Omaha driver Jerry Rinke.” If you want to change lanes, you can’t change lanes to get over there. If you want to make a right turn, there might be another car in that other lane, how you gonna make a right turn?”

Jerry and other downtown drivers won’t have to pre-plan their downtown routes for long. The snow walls are melting and city work crews will soon haul the wind rows away.

City work crews usually begin hauling away the windrows around midnight when traffic is lighter.

